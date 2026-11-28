CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.62 and traded as high as $120.11. CF Industries shares last traded at $119.50, with a volume of 718,208 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.90 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. CF Industries's payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in CF Industries by 20,006.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 150,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149,447 shares in the last quarter. Vann Equity Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 127.3% during the third quarter. Vann Equity Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2,298.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 93,399 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 616.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. Its offerings include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), ammonium nitrate and nitric acid, which serve agricultural, industrial and emissions-control markets. The company operates production facilities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and sells its products to customers in North America and international markets. Its distribution network includes terminals and other infrastructure that support the storage and delivery of nitrogen products.

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