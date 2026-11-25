Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $140.95 and last traded at $141.4070. 785,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,809,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $345.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $193.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($29.44). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.30 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the company's stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc. provides broadband, video, voice and mobile services in the United States, primarily under its Spectrum brand. Its residential offerings include high-speed internet, television and home phone services, while its business services include connectivity, communications and managed solutions for organizations. The company also offers Spectrum Mobile, a wireless service that complements its broadband business. Charter serves customers across a broad U.S. footprint, including communities where it provides services over its cable network.

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