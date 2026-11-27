Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $214.92 and last traded at $213.50. Approximately 4,599,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,146,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.95.

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Latest Chevron News

Investors following CVX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron and Turkish Petroleum Corporation agreed to explore two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau, adding potential upstream opportunities. Separately, Venezuela’s plan to raise oil production over the next decade could create growth prospects for Chevron, though both opportunities will take time to develop. Chevron and Turkish Petroleum Corporation partner in Guinea-Bissau Venezuela’s Oil Production Push

Chevron and Turkish Petroleum Corporation agreed to explore two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau, adding potential upstream opportunities. Separately, Venezuela’s plan to raise oil production over the next decade could create growth prospects for Chevron, though both opportunities will take time to develop. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly cut its Chevron stake by about 35% in the first quarter but has held the remaining shares since. The sale may temper sentiment, though the article characterizes Berkshire’s position as selective rather than a broad bearish call on oil. Berkshire Cut Chevron By About a Third

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly cut its Chevron stake by about 35% in the first quarter but has held the remaining shares since. The sale may temper sentiment, though the article characterizes Berkshire’s position as selective rather than a broad bearish call on oil. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 4,790 shares, reducing his direct holdings by roughly 49%. Insider sales do not necessarily indicate a change in company prospects, but can weigh on investor sentiment. Chevron insider sells shares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $230.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $65.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark Nelson sold 112,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.48, for a total transaction of $23,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,451,460.56. The trade was a 90.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Pate sold 4,790 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $985,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,293.05. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 165,890 shares of company stock worth $35,598,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,663,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $2,378,114,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $1,189,577,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,136,768 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,016,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its upstream operations include oil and gas exploration and production, while its downstream business includes refining crude oil, marketing fuels and manufacturing and distributing lubricants, petrochemicals and fuel additives. The company also invests in lower-carbon businesses and technologies, including renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other opportunities intended to reduce emissions from its operations and energy products.

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