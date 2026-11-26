Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.43. Cibus shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 200,897 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBUS. Wall Street Zen cut Cibus from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cibus currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBUS

Cibus Trading Up 8.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 526.66% and a negative net margin of 2,131.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cibus by 42.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 324.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cibus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Cibus by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cibus

Cibus is an agricultural technology company that develops plant traits using gene-editing technologies. Its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS) is designed to make precise changes to a plant's own genes, with the goal of developing useful crop characteristics without adding foreign DNA. The company's research and development focuses on traits for crops including canola, rice and wheat, such as herbicide tolerance and resistance to crop diseases. Cibus aims to bring these traits to market through seed and technology licensing arrangements with partners in the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

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