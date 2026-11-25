Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.3060, with a volume of 3,666,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIFR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 742.33% and a negative return on equity of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cipher Mining's revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 51.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061,038 shares of the company's stock worth $285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,816 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. Avala Global LP lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 5,690,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,373,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,985,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company that develops and operates data centers designed to support large-scale mining operations. Its facilities house specialized computing equipment that helps process transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. The company's operations and development activities are concentrated in the United States, including sites in Texas. Its work includes building and managing mining infrastructure and sourcing the energy and equipment needed to run its facilities.

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