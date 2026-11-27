Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.0810. 8,643,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,042,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Investors following CSCO have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about its earnings prospects. Cisco also recently reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, according to the supplied company data. Article: Cisco Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Cisco to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about its earnings prospects. Cisco also recently reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, according to the supplied company data. Neutral Sentiment: Fund flows were mixed: 14 large funds bought Cisco and 11 sold it in the latest reported quarter, while ETFs also showed net buying on Nov. 24. These signals suggest interest but do not establish a uniform institutional view. Article: Fund Buying and Selling Article: ETF Activity

Fund flows were mixed: 14 large funds bought Cisco and 11 sold it in the latest reported quarter, while ETFs also showed net buying on Nov. 24. These signals suggest interest but do not establish a uniform institutional view. Neutral Sentiment: A separate technical-focused article describes the rebound as fragile and says price action still needs confirmation, a caution against treating favorable earnings news as a guarantee of continued gains. Article: Earnings and a Fragile Rebound

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.340-1.360 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.470-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 44.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 21,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $2,041,906.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,825,364.36. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 10,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,711.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,267,818.48. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 467,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,496,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,129,647,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,106,569 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $25,278,492,000 after buying an additional 13,512,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,892,379,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,450,141 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,103,654,000 after buying an additional 1,143,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,646,597 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,374,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems develops networking, security, collaboration, and related technology products and services for businesses, governments, and service providers. Its offerings include routers, switches, wireless systems, data center infrastructure, cybersecurity tools, and Webex collaboration software and services. The company also provides software and services for managing networks and monitoring applications. In 2024, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk, adding data analytics, observability, and security capabilities to its portfolio.

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