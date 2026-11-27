Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.9370. Approximately 2,152,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,914,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 25,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $336,821.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 236,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,149,760.76. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $434,851. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cleanspark by 4.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,462 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the company's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 53.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

Further Reading

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