Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $18.52. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 324,543 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 5.8%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.39 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corporation will post -2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,627 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures paperboard and pulp for packaging, printing and other commercial uses. Its paperboard products include grades used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and liquid packaging, which it sells primarily to converters and other business customers. The company serves customers across North America. Its business focus changed in 2024 when Clearwater Paper sold its tissue operations to Sofidel, leaving paperboard and pulp as its core areas of activity. Clearwater Paper was formed in 2008 from Potlatch Corporation's pulp and paperboard operations.

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