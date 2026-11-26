Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.41. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 12,321,906 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.7%

The company's 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edilson Camara acquired 7,400 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,826.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $873,032.33. This trade represents a 12.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,217,637 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 306,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,527 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a vertically integrated steel and iron ore company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Its operations span iron ore mining and pellet production, direct-reduced iron and coke production, and steelmaking and finishing. The company makes flat-rolled steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel, as well as plate and other specialty products. Its customers serve industries such as automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing and appliances. Founded in 1847 as an iron ore mining company, Cleveland-Cliffs expanded into steelmaking and has built an integrated production network across the United States and Canada.

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