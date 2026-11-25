Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $265.74 and last traded at $283.81. 2,553,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,065,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.29.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,436,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 863,073 shares in the company, valued at $247,891,827.06. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 27,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.61, for a total value of $7,979,859.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,902,617.55. The trade was a 21.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total transaction of $9,491,992.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,009,742.71. This represents a 26.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Cloudflare to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.48.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Top Cloudflare Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about NET:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed its Buy rating and named Cloudflare a 2027 top pick, with a reported $375 price target. That optimism supports the growth case, though it is an analyst forecast rather than a guarantee. TD Cowen names Cloudflare a 2027 top pick

TD Cowen reaffirmed its Buy rating and named Cloudflare a 2027 top pick, with a reported $375 price target. That optimism supports the growth case, though it is an analyst forecast rather than a guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Another report notes an approximately 11% decline over a month despite expectations for continued business momentum. That pullback may draw buyers, but also reflects uncertainty about the stock’s outlook. Cloudflare’s recent monthly decline

Another report notes an approximately 11% decline over a month despite expectations for continued business momentum. That pullback may draw buyers, but also reflects uncertainty about the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: recent articles argue NET trades richly relative to its sales and one estimates it could be substantially overvalued. Such concerns may weigh on shares if investors become less willing to pay a premium for growth. Cloudflare’s valuation relative to sales

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.16 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Revere Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 57.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the company's stock worth $25,846,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc. provides cloud-based services that help businesses and other organizations protect, connect and improve the performance of websites, applications and networks. Its global network delivers services including content delivery, domain name system management, and protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks and other cyber threats. The company also offers web application security, bot management and Zero Trust services for securing access to applications and internal networks.

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