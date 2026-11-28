Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.65. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.6950, with a volume of 2,074,783 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Clover Health Investments from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Clover Health Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLOV

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.87 and a beta of 2.52. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $759.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.07 million. Clover Health Investments had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Toy sold 318,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $1,335,797.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,140,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,298,736.90. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,170,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,664.32. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 768,573 shares of company stock worth $3,462,479. 23.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 200.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,281 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company's stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments is a U.S. healthcare company focused on Medicare. Its insurance business offers Medicare Advantage plans to eligible beneficiaries in select markets, combining medical coverage with support intended to help members access care. The company also developed the Clover Assistant, a technology platform that organizes patient information and provides clinicians with insights to support care decisions. Clover has described the platform as a way to help primary care providers identify health needs and coordinate care for people with complex conditions.

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