Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $218.3630. Approximately 87,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 519,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.77.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is 11.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. is a beverage bottler, manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to 1902 and is the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Its business includes producing, selling and distributing a wide range of nonalcoholic beverages. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola products and other brands such as Sprite, Fanta, Dasani and Powerade, along with beverages from additional brand partners. Coca-Cola Consolidated serves customers across portions of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including parts of 14 states and the District of Columbia.

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