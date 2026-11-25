Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.7070, with a volume of 2,153,121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $23.50 price target on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.28.

View Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $983.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, EVP Casey Nault sold 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 530,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,163,611.16. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 232,078 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Coeur Mining by 105.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of mines. The company primarily produces silver and gold, with its output also including related metals. Coeur operates mines in the United States and Mexico. Its portfolio includes silver-and-gold operations as well as gold-focused mines, and the company also conducts exploration to identify and develop mineral resources. Founded in 1928, Coeur Mining is headquartered in Chicago. Mitchell J. Krebs serves as the company's president and chief executive officer.

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