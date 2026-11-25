Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $35.13. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 7,107,968 shares trading hands.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

More Cogent Biosciences News

These are some of the COGT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The pivotal Phase 3 PEAK trial showed median progression-free survival of 16.5 months with EKITNA plus sunitinib, versus 9.2 months with sunitinib alone; the combination also produced a 46% response rate versus 26%. These results underpin the approval and could support adoption in the post-imatinib GIST market. Reuters report on FDA approval

The pivotal Phase 3 PEAK trial showed median progression-free survival of 16.5 months with EKITNA plus sunitinib, versus 9.2 months with sunitinib alone; the combination also produced a 46% response rate versus 26%. These results underpin the approval and could support adoption in the post-imatinib GIST market. Positive Sentiment: EKITNA is available by prescription in the U.S., and Cogent says its Cogent Connect program will help patients and providers navigate access barriers—an important step as the company begins commercialization.

EKITNA is available by prescription in the U.S., and Cogent says its Cogent Connect program will help patients and providers navigate access barriers—an important step as the company begins commercialization. Negative Sentiment: The treatment carries safety and monitoring considerations: elevated liver enzymes occurred in 43% of patients in the combination group, including Grade 3 events in 8%. Commercial uptake and the drug’s eventual financial contribution remain uncertain.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Our Latest Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 83.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 127.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for diseases driven by specific genetic mutations. Its research focuses on targeted therapies intended to address the underlying causes of these conditions. The company's lead investigational medicine, bezuclastinib, is a selective inhibitor of the KIT protein. Cogent has studied it in clinical programs for systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), conditions in which abnormal KIT signaling can play a role.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cogent Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cogent Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Cogent Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report