Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.9199. Cognition Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,329,428 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,136 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 147,623 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and other disorders affecting the central nervous system and retina. The company's lead drug candidate, CT1812 (zervimesine), is an oral small molecule designed to target the sigma-2 receptor complex and disrupt the effects of toxic amyloid-beta oligomers on brain cells. Cognition has studied CT1812 in clinical programs for Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, and has also investigated its potential in retinal disease.

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