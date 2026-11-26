Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and traded as high as $64.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 5,408,489 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a professional services company that helps businesses use technology to modernize operations and develop digital capabilities. Its services include IT consulting, application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data and artificial intelligence, engineering, and business process services. The company serves clients across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, media, and retail. Its operations span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a significant global delivery network.

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