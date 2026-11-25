Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $181.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $98.93 and last traded at $97.9180, with a volume of 465,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.04.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 39,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $8,010,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 345,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,884,970.24. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 13,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $2,546,197.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,115,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,741,505.80. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 90,058 shares of company stock worth $17,579,341 in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recent Coinbase Global Headlines

These are some of the COIN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: CCB International also initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, setting a $134 target.

CCB International also initiated coverage with an rating, setting a $134 target. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong reportedly resumed buying back COIN shares, a potentially supportive signal of management confidence. Armstrong resumes share buybacks

CEO Brian Armstrong reportedly resumed buying back COIN shares, a potentially supportive signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase worked with law enforcement to trace crypto transactions tied to illegal streaming services. The cooperation highlights the traceability of crypto activity, but the report does not indicate a material financial impact for Coinbase. Europol crypto investigation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global operates a cryptocurrency platform serving individual consumers, businesses and institutional clients. Its services include buying, selling and holding digital assets, as well as trading tools and cryptocurrency custody services. The company also offers products for developers and businesses building on blockchain networks, including Base, its Ethereum layer-2 network. Coinbase supports the USDC stablecoin through its partnership with Circle and provides services such as staking and payment infrastructure.

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