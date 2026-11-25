Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and traded as high as $93.17. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 129,186 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotia dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,970,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,656,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,809,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $174,611,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,710,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. is a global professional services and investment management company focused on commercial real estate and the built environment. Its services include property leasing and sales, property and facilities management, valuation and advisory, and real estate project management. The company also provides engineering and consulting services for infrastructure, buildings, and related projects, along with investment management for real estate and other property-related strategies.

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