Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $26.04. Comcast shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 23,641,516 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Freedom Broker dropped their price target on Comcast from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cable giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Comcast's payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast is a media and technology company that provides broadband, video, wireless and voice services, primarily through its Xfinity brand. It also produces and distributes television programming, films and other content through NBCUniversal, and operates theme parks and streaming services. The company traces its roots to American Cable Systems, founded in 1963, and adopted the Comcast name in 1969. Comcast expanded beyond cable operations through its acquisition of NBCUniversal, completed in 2011, and its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

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