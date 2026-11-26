Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.31. Commerce.com shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 410,341 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commerce.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on Commerce.com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.17.

View Our Latest Report on CMRC

Commerce.com Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Commerce.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Commerce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce.com by 36.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,759 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce.com by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company's stock.

About Commerce.com

Commerce.com, Inc. provides software and services that help businesses build and operate online stores. Its platform, BigCommerce, supports storefront creation, product and order management, payments, and sales across digital and physical channels, with tools for both business-to-consumer and business-to-business commerce. The company also offers Feedonomics, a platform for managing and distributing product data across online marketplaces and advertising channels, and Makeswift, a visual website-building tool.

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