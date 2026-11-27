Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $35.48. Commerzbank shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 3,872 shares trading hands.

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Commerzbank News Roundup

These are some of the CRZBY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: UniCredit has cleared the final approval hurdle for its offer, advancing the possibility of a change in control and giving investors a clearer path to assess the proposal. Reuters article: UniCredit seeks Commerzbank shareholder vote as it completes process to take control

UniCredit has cleared the final approval hurdle for its offer, advancing the possibility of a change in control and giving investors a clearer path to assess the proposal. Neutral Sentiment: UniCredit is seeking an extraordinary shareholder meeting to install its nominees, including CEO Andrea Orcel as supervisory-board chair. Germany reportedly backs the proposed overhaul, but shareholders still need to vote. Bloomberg article: Germany backs UniCredit CEO’s board overhaul at Commerzbank

UniCredit is seeking an extraordinary shareholder meeting to install its nominees, including CEO Andrea Orcel as supervisory-board chair. Germany reportedly backs the proposed overhaul, but shareholders still need to vote. Negative Sentiment: The boardroom contest is separate from the offer itself, and the timing of a vote remains unsettled. The dispute and questions over governance could prolong uncertainty about Commerzbank’s future direction and shareholder outcomes. Article: Commerzbank shareholders face two clocks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Commerzbank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Commerzbank from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Commerzbank were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a German universal bank headquartered in Frankfurt. Founded in Hamburg in 1870, it provides banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients, with a particular focus on Germany's small and midsize companies. For private and small-business customers, the bank offers accounts, payment services, lending, mortgages, savings and investment products. Its corporate services include lending, cash management, trade finance, foreign-exchange services and support for companies operating internationally.

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