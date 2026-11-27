Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $2.03. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS shares last traded at $1.9950, with a volume of 2,489,733 shares traded.

Get CIG alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research initiated coverage on Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MW Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rebel Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. rebel Financial LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG) is a Brazilian electric utility headquartered in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais. Founded in 1952, the company is controlled by the state government of Minas Gerais. CEMIG generates, transmits and distributes electricity, with a power portfolio that includes hydroelectric and renewable energy facilities. It also participates in electricity trading and provides natural gas distribution services in Minas Gerais through its business interests in Gasmig.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS wasn't on the list.

While Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report