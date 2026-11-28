Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.55. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 13,248,662 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,616,356 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 12,966,428 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,988,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,674,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 589,565 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, known as Sabesp, is a Brazilian water and sanitation company. It provides water supply, wastewater collection and treatment, and related services to residential, commercial, and public-sector customers. The company operates across municipalities in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1973, Sabesp was formed through the consolidation of state water and sanitation services. Sabesp also develops and maintains infrastructure for water distribution and sewage services.

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