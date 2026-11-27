Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.53. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp shares last traded at $5.4550, with a volume of 6,338,884 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBS

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 790.3% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 750,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 622.2% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 423.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 985,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 796,772 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 1,506.4% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,552,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company's stock.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, known as Sabesp, is a Brazilian water and sanitation company. It provides water supply, wastewater collection and treatment, and related services to residential, commercial, and public-sector customers. The company operates across municipalities in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1973, Sabesp was formed through the consolidation of state water and sanitation services. Sabesp also develops and maintains infrastructure for water distribution and sewage services.

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