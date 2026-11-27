Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $11.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 190,591 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Unsponsored ADR will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1140 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel's dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Sales sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,457.12. This represents a 66.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,767 shares of the company's stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, is a Brazilian electric utility headquartered in Curitiba, in the state of Paraná. Founded in 1954, the company was formerly state-controlled and became a privately controlled, widely held company following its privatization in 2023. Copel generates electricity from a portfolio that includes hydroelectric, wind and thermal power plants. It also owns and operates transmission infrastructure and sells electricity in Brazil's energy market. The company distributes electricity to customers across Paraná, its principal service area, while its generation and transmission activities extend beyond the state.

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