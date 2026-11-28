Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and traded as high as $31.62. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $31.4050, with a volume of 141,922 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James Financial raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1950 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, insider Elizabeth Magennis sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $225,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,302.61. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $159,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,556,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,787,000 after buying an additional 306,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is ConnectOne Bank. The bank provides commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, and cash-management and digital banking services. Its lending activities include commercial real estate and commercial and industrial financing, alongside residential mortgage and consumer lending. ConnectOne also offers treasury-management services to help business clients manage payments, liquidity, and other financial operations.

Further Reading

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