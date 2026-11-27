Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.60. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.06. 471,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 666,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $8.60 to $7.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 55.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,981 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 238.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 17.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 6,204.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,755 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 151.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.40 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación operates Volaris, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Mexico. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation, along with related services such as seat selection and checked baggage. Volaris began flight operations in 2006 and serves destinations across Mexico, the United States and Central America. Its network focuses on point-to-point routes and low fares. The airline is led by Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena, who has held the role since the company's launch.

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