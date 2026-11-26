Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and traded as high as $44.61. Core & Main shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 2,695,765 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Core & Main from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc. is a distributor of products and services used in water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Its customers include municipalities, water utilities, contractors, and other commercial and industrial organizations. The company offers products such as pipe, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related supplies. It also provides services supporting infrastructure projects, including product fabrication and technical assistance. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Core & Main serves customers across the United States through a network of branches.

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