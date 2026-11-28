Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and traded as high as $35.49. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 1,988,355 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Nippon acquired 356,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.13 per share, with a total value of $12,865,748.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,890,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,323,251.17. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argon Holdco Llc sold 3,227,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $110,032,293.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,234,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,951,480.07. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,729,538 shares of company stock worth $369,813,983. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,400,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $726,494,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $168,134,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,054,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,332,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products to individuals, employers and institutions. Its offerings include annuities and life insurance, along with retirement savings products and services for employers and plan participants. The company also serves institutional clients through products and services such as pension risk transfer solutions, structured settlements and stable-value offerings. Its business primarily serves customers in the United States. Corebridge was formed from American International Group's life and retirement business and became an independent, publicly traded company in 2022.

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