Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $92.78 and last traded at $100.24. 8,992,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,777,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.87.

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Corning News Summary

These are some of the GLW news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Earlier this week, Corning was carried higher by an AI-related rally, and a separate report said shares benefited when Nvidia rose after its board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. This highlights investor interest in Corning as an AI-infrastructure play. Corning carried higher by AI rally, advances 15%

Earlier this week, Corning was carried higher by an AI-related rally, and a separate report said shares benefited when Nvidia rose after its board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. This highlights investor interest in Corning as an AI-infrastructure play. Negative Sentiment: The newest report attributes a sharp retreat in Corning shares to an unwind in the AI-fiber trade, suggesting investors are taking profits or reassessing the theme after its recent run. Corning stocks tumble as AI fiber trade unwinds

The newest report attributes a sharp retreat in Corning shares to an unwind in the AI-fiber trade, suggesting investors are taking profits or reassessing the theme after its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Technical coverage describes a bearish trend and a pullback toward lower-band support, while noting heavier positioning—signs that near-term momentum remains weak. Sharp pullback leaves Corning near lower-band support

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Corning from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm's revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis Steverson sold 13,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $1,981,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,217.08. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,014,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Corning by 36.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,711 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,746,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $422,302,000 after buying an additional 158,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a materials science and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialty glass, ceramics and optical materials. Its products include display glass for televisions and other devices, durable cover glass such as Gorilla Glass, and glass and ceramic components used in telecommunications, transportation and laboratory settings. The company's businesses also make optical fiber, cable and connectivity products for communications networks; emissions-control products for vehicles; and glassware and equipment for scientific research and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

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