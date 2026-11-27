Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $105.24 and last traded at $104.7750. Approximately 4,456,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,745,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Up 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a materials science and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialty glass, ceramics and optical materials. Its products include display glass for televisions and other devices, durable cover glass such as Gorilla Glass, and glass and ceramic components used in telecommunications, transportation and laboratory settings. The company's businesses also make optical fiber, cable and connectivity products for communications networks; emissions-control products for vehicles; and glassware and equipment for scientific research and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

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