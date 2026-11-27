CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $93.15 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 31,472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorVel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CorVel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $267.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 5,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $511,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,325. The trade was a 66.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 7,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $613,337.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,958.50. This represents a 49.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,890. Company insiders own 39.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $321,316,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 23.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,851 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $11,439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $8,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company's stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation and healthcare cost-management services to employers, insurers, and public entities. Its offerings are designed to help clients manage claims, coordinate care, and control healthcare-related costs. The company's services include claims administration, medical bill review, provider network access, utilization review, case management, and pharmacy benefit management. CorVel also supports disability and liability claims management. Founded in 1987, CorVel serves customers across the United States through a combination of technology platforms and service teams.

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