Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $86.23, but opened at $89.67. CorVel shares last traded at $89.89, with a volume of 3,906 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CorVel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CorVel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on CRVL

CorVel Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 7,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $613,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $615,958.50. This represents a 49.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hamerslag sold 11,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $924,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,040. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,037. 39.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 23.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 148.2% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,851 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,099,000 after buying an additional 58,118 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation and healthcare cost-management services to employers, insurers, and public entities. Its offerings are designed to help clients manage claims, coordinate care, and control healthcare-related costs. The company's services include claims administration, medical bill review, provider network access, utilization review, case management, and pharmacy benefit management. CorVel also supports disability and liability claims management. Founded in 1987, CorVel serves customers across the United States through a combination of technology platforms and service teams.

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