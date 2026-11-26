Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.01. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,092,954 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Arcara purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $50,478 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,779 shares of the company's stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,524,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,377. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that target the immune system to treat cancer and immune-related diseases. The company is based in Burlingame, California, and its work centers on therapies in clinical development rather than marketed products. Its lead candidate, soquelitinib (also known as CPI-818), is an oral inhibitor of interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase, or ITK. Corvus is developing the drug for T-cell lymphoma and has also explored its potential in inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, including atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

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