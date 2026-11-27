Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.3850, with a volume of 1,038,418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Coty from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Coty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coty from $2.40 to $2.95 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Coty

Coty Stock Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 84.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 2,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,830,397 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Coty by 495.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,979,390 shares of the company's stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 827.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,018,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,801,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 839,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company's stock.

About Coty

Coty is a global beauty company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and body-care products. Its portfolio spans prestige and consumer beauty, with products sold in markets around the world. The company's brands include CoverGirl, Rimmel London, Max Factor and Sally Hansen. Coty also produces fragrances and beauty products under license for a range of fashion and lifestyle brands. Founded in Paris in 1904 by perfumer François Coty, the company has grown from a fragrance business into a broad-based beauty group.

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