Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1,618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Specifically, EVP Andrew Bart sold 2,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $33,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,635 shares in the company, valued at $973,089.20. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bart sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $28,417.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,915.10. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, EVP Andrew Bart sold 3,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $40,341.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,860.50. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.39 million. Analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company is a global provider of claims management and related services for insurers, businesses, brokers and public-sector organizations. Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company serves clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Its services include property and casualty claims adjusting, workers' compensation and other third-party claims administration, medical management, and support for catastrophe response. Crawford also provides technology-enabled claims solutions and outsourcing services designed to help clients manage claims throughout their lifecycle.

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