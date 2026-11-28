Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $359.95 and traded as high as $368.69. Credicorp shares last traded at $361.19, with a volume of 385,637 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $482.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credicorp from $473.00 to $458.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $370.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the bank's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company with its principal operations in Peru. Its businesses serve individuals, small businesses and corporate clients through banking, insurance, pension management, microfinance and investment services. Its subsidiaries and business units include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), microfinance provider Mibanco, insurer Pacífico, pension fund manager Prima AFP and investment banking and asset management firm Credicorp Capital. Together, they offer services such as deposits, lending, payments, insurance coverage, retirement savings and investment products.

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