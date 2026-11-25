Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 3,426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Up 0.6%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 15th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.16 million for the quarter.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7494 per share. This represents a yield of 752.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alejandro Elsztain acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,519,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,727.02. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Elsztain sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 515,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,670. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 157,844 shares of company stock worth $316,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. OceanIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,340 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. OceanIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. is an Argentine agribusiness company focused on owning, developing and operating agricultural land. Its activities include producing crops and livestock, leasing farmland and buying, selling or improving rural properties. The company's operations span Argentina and other South American markets, including Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia. Cresud also has exposure to the region's real estate sector through its investment in IRSA, an Argentine property company. Founded in 1936, Cresud has grown from its roots in Argentine agriculture into a regional land and agribusiness business.

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