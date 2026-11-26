CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.77 and traded as high as $290.12. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $288.89, with a volume of 92,986 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CSW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CSW Industrials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $340.00 to $326.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.03). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $361.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

CSW Industrials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $300 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $420,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,524.86. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,560 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,462,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,506,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $29,809,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,915,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial products company that develops, manufactures and sells products for contractors, building owners and industrial customers. Its offerings serve markets including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical work and construction. The company operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions. Its products include installation and maintenance supplies, fire- and smoke-protection systems, building-envelope products, and specialty lubricants, coatings and sealants used to help protect and maintain equipment and infrastructure.

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