Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $95.50 and last traded at $95.80. 7,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 53,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVR Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Freedom Broker began coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CVR Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.00.

View Our Latest Report on UAN

CVR Partners Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.40 million. CVR Partners had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 35.58%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a drop from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $6.08. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company's stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP is a nitrogen fertilizer producer that manufactures and sells ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), a liquid fertilizer used primarily in agriculture. The company operates as a publicly traded limited partnership. Its production facilities are located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and East Dubuque, Illinois. The Coffeyville facility uses petroleum coke as a feedstock, while the East Dubuque facility uses natural gas. CVR Partners serves agricultural and industrial customers, with its operations focused on the U.S. Midwest.

Further Reading

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