Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday. Approximately 3,191,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,384,789 shares. The stock last traded at $9.0610 and had previously closed at $8.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HELP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cybin from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cybin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cybin from $8.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELP

Cybin Trading Up 11.4%

The company has a market cap of $723.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.74). Research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric H. L. So bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,465,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,321,523.46. This trade represents a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Cavers purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,730. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 688,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. ACT Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at $6,145,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Cybin by 381.2% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 288,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 228,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company's stock.

About Cybin

Cybin, which changed its name to Helus Pharma, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions. Its research focuses on designing and evaluating investigational compounds intended to address conditions including depression and anxiety disorders. The company's pipeline has included CYB003, a deuterated psilocin analog being studied for major depressive disorder, and CYB004, an investigational DMT-based treatment studied for generalized anxiety disorder.

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