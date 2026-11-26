Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.39. Cybin shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 3,141,827 shares traded.

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Investors following HELP have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright improved its estimates for FY2028 and FY2029, as well as several 2028 quarterly periods, indicating smaller expected losses in those periods. It reiterated its Buy rating. Article: Cybin earns Buy rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright improved its estimates for FY2028 and FY2029, as well as several 2028 quarterly periods, indicating smaller expected losses in those periods. It reiterated its Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company plans a December 2 clinical-perspectives discussion about the APPROACH topline results for HLP003 in major depressive disorder. The supplied announcement does not state the trial findings, so it provides no clear indication of whether the data were favorable. Article: Helus Pharma to host clinical perspectives discussion

The company plans a December 2 clinical-perspectives discussion about the APPROACH topline results for HLP003 in major depressive disorder. The supplied announcement does not state the trial findings, so it provides no clear indication of whether the data were favorable. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast to a loss of $3.42 from $2.78 and reduced its FY2031 estimate to $3.14 from $3.78, tempering the positive revisions elsewhere. Cybin analyst estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cybin from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cybin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cybin from $8.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cybin presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HELP

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.74). On average, research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric H. L. So bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,465,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,321,523.46. This trade represents a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Halstead purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 168,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,270,610.96. The trade was a 145.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 688,000 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Cybin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cybin by 927.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin, which changed its name to Helus Pharma, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions. Its research focuses on designing and evaluating investigational compounds intended to address conditions including depression and anxiety disorders. The company's pipeline has included CYB003, a deuterated psilocin analog being studied for major depressive disorder, and CYB004, an investigational DMT-based treatment studied for generalized anxiety disorder.

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