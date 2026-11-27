D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.6050. 14,489,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,992,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

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Latest D-Wave Quantum News

Investors following QBTS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A technology-sector rally is cited as the immediate driver of QBTS’s rise. Tech rally sends D-Wave Quantum higher

A technology-sector rally is cited as the immediate driver of QBTS’s rise. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought shares during a February–August 2026 period. The suit alleges misleading statements or omissions; the allegations have not been established in court. Repeated legal notices keep litigation and reporting practices in focus. Class action lawsuit notice

Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought shares during a February–August 2026 period. The suit alleges misleading statements or omissions; the allegations have not been established in court. Repeated legal notices keep litigation and reporting practices in focus. Negative Sentiment: A valuation commentary argues QBTS may already be fully priced relative to its book value, which could limit upside for investors focused on fundamentals. D-Wave Quantum stock and book value

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered D-Wave Quantum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. StoneX cut their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.35.

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 1,188.79%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burr Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 64.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,481 shares of the company's stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,064 shares of the company's stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 106,324 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,183,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum develops quantum computing systems, software and services for commercial, government and research users. The company focuses on quantum annealing, an approach designed to help solve complex optimization and sampling problems, and offers hybrid tools that combine quantum processing with classical computing. Its offerings include Advantage quantum computers, the Leap quantum cloud service, and software for building and running applications. D-Wave's technology is used to explore challenges such as scheduling, resource allocation and supply-chain optimization.

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