Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.56 and traded as high as $26.72. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 168,789 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

In other Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Jennifer Jarrett bought 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $252,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,367,875. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,919,383 shares of the company's stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300,537 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

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