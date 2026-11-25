Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $49.1760. Approximately 162,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,567,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,595.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,606.10. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarley & Cook Financial Planners acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,510.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc. collects and transforms animal by-products and other organic materials into ingredients and products used in food, animal feed, fuel and other markets. Its operations help convert materials from meat processing, food production and used cooking oils into usable fats, proteins, oils and other ingredients. The company's businesses span feed ingredients, food ingredients and fuel ingredients. Products include animal nutrition ingredients, gelatin and collagen, and fats and oils used in food and industrial applications.

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