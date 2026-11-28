Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.50. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 127,662 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.25.

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DBV Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a market cap of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,392.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.95%. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,600 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,094 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for food allergies and other immune-mediated conditions. Founded in France, the company's research centers on epicutaneous immunotherapy, an approach that delivers small amounts of an allergen through the skin using a patch. Its lead investigational program is Viaskin Peanut, a patch-based treatment being developed for peanut allergy. DBV has also conducted research into treatments for other conditions, including milk allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

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