Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.6550, with a volume of 622,881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Get Denison Mine alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Denison Mine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Get Free Report) TSE: DML last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Denison Mine had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 1,474.28%.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Denison Mine by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mine by 70.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Denison Mine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Denison Mine in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company focused on projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a major uranium-producing region. Its activities include exploring for uranium, evaluating deposits and advancing projects toward potential development. The company's flagship asset is the Wheeler River project, which includes the Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits. Denison is advancing plans to develop Phoenix using in-situ recovery, a method that extracts uranium without conventional underground mining.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Denison Mine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Denison Mine wasn't on the list.

While Denison Mine currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report