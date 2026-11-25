DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.8650. Approximately 1,741,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,937,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,405,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,559,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 850,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $39,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products and technologies for dental professionals. Its portfolio includes dental equipment and imaging systems, digital dentistry and CAD/CAM solutions, dental implants, endodontic and restorative products, and supplies used in preventive care. The company serves dental practices, laboratories and other customers around the world. Its products support a range of clinical activities, including diagnosis, treatment planning, restorative dentistry and oral hygiene.

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