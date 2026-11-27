Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) was up 12% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.6890. 480,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,865,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Stock Up 11.1%

The firm has a market cap of $808.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.75 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 41.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 167.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc. provides mobile technology and advertising solutions that connect app developers and advertisers with consumers through smartphones and other connected devices. Its platform supports app discovery, user acquisition, and advertising across the mobile ecosystem. The company's services include on-device app recommendations and installation tools, as well as advertising solutions for app publishers and brands. Digital Turbine works with mobile operators and device manufacturers to deliver these services to users.

Further Reading

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