Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday. 171,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 169,355 shares. The stock last traded at $35.0950 and had previously closed at $35.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Distribution Solutions Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.00.

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Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,119 shares of the company's stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1,067.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. is a specialty distribution company serving industrial, manufacturing and other business customers. It supplies products and related services that help customers maintain operations, support production and manage supply-chain needs. The company operates through three businesses: Lawson Products, which provides maintenance, repair and operations supplies; Gexpro Services, which supports original equipment manufacturers with supply-chain and distribution services; and TestEquity, which distributes test and measurement equipment, electronic production supplies and environmental test chambers.

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